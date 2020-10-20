The Minister for Women, the Family and Human Rights of Brazil, Damares Alves, defended this Monday that the Brazilian striker Robinho, convicted in Italy for sexual violence, go to jail “immediately”. “Jail immediately, I have nothing more to say. There is still an appeal, but the filtering of the audio … What more do you want? Jail. No rapist can be applauded“Alves told reporters in Brasilia, completely outraged by the matter.

The last week, Robinho, former player of Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan, saw his signing frustrated by the Saints, the Brazilian club where he was formed, after pressure from sponsors for the nine-year prison sentence against him.

The 36-year-old forward was sentenced in 2017 to nine years in prison by a court in Milan for his alleged participation in a gang rape against a 23-year-old girl of Albanian origin. He event occurred in 2013 in a nightclub in the Italian city. Robinho ensures that he is innocent and that sex was consented with the woman.

Despite those legal problems, Santos announced last day 10 the return of Robinho for a symbolic salary, which generated a wave of criticism and the threat of several of its sponsors, who, in the end, forced the board to cancel your hiring.

“Does the guy want to go back to the field to pose like a hero?”, I know Damares asked, who is an evangelical pastor, to later praise Santos’ decision to terminate the attacker’s contract.

In the middle of all that controversy, the portal ‘GloboEsporte‘published the transcripts of the telephone jabs that the Italian Justice used to convict Robinho, in which the footballer stated that the case he didn’t give a damn because “the woman was completely drunk”.

“The feeling of that I caused nausea, want to vomit. It was fatal to read what I read about a player of his stature “, indicated the minister about those calls filtered by the aforementioned medium. “That is a crime what does not deserve any consideration to the abuser, the rapist. We do not have to compromise with these types of crimes. He has to serve the established sentence, or there or here, immediately, “he completed.

However, the sentence handed down for the Italian justice is not firm Y there is a resource, so Robinho still cannot be imprisoned. The Constitution also prohibits the extradition of born Brazilians, although, eventually, the authorities of both countries could reach an agreement to serve the sentence in Brazilian territory.