The prices of essential products vary greatly from one country to another, depending on the standard of living and the local economy. What can be considered in a place Affordable purchasein another it can be expensive or even unattainable. These types of comparisons are frequent among those who move to another country and must Adapt to a new price system. In this context, Giullia Victoriano, a Brazilian who lives in Spain, has shared in his Tiktok account, ‘Giulliavictoriano’, a sample of What can be bought with 30 euros in a mercadonaone of the most popular supermarket chains in the country.

In the video, the creator of Brazilian content points out: “People, let’s see what you can buy in Spain currently with thirty euros.” Then show your Purchase Ticket and breakd down the products you have acquired. “I just returned from Mercadona and I will show you what I bought with that money,” he explains.

In total, the purchase has cost 29.75 euros, so it has decided to round it thirty. “The purchase had a value of 29 euros and a little, so we will round it to thirty euros,” he says.

Among the products you have acquired are articles of different categories, from food to hygiene and home products. «Hegienic paper, Maria cookies and a large boat of condensed milk," he lists. In addition, he has bought a Milk chocolate tablet, Greek yogurts Strawberry, a can of Energy Drink 'Monster' and Wet wipes.









The list continues with a colony boat for the home with a bamboo smell, three cream bricks To ride, one Bag of sweetsa lemonfour bananasa package of grapes, cherries And a bag of Nuggets frozen

Once all products are exposed, the young woman shows the purchase ticket and emphasizes the total: “So all this gave a total value of 29.75.”

Is it cheap or expensive?

Finally, after showing her purchase, the young woman launches the question to her followers: “Is it cheap or expensive?” This debate usually generates divided opinions, since the cost of life in Spain is not the same as in Brazil or other countries. While some may consider that he has achieved a varied purchase For a Reasonable priceothers might think that with 30 euros has not achieved too many products.