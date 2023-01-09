angel di mariaworld champion with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, being one of the great figures in the final against France, added minutes in the victory of Juventus over Udinese in Serie A, being replaced in the complement in what It was his return to the “Vecchia Signora” after the big date.
The skillful left-hander’s contract with the Italian giant expires in the middle of the year and in Brazil they begin to want to tempt himin addition to the firm interest that Rosario Central, the club of his loves in Argentina, has been showing for some time.
The interested club is Porto Alegre International: “We are monitoring Di María’s situation”expressed the president of the institution Alessanddro Barcellos, which also includes the Argentines Gabriel Mercado, Braian Romero and Fabricio Bustos.
“I know it’s difficult, I know there are many things, I have Argentine TV and I live watching everything. I always say it, the dream of all those who are in Argentine soccer is to come to Europe, mine -that I am in Europe- is to be able to wear the Central shirt again. I’m not going to hide reality, I always said it. If I have the possibility and the desire as I have, I would like to be able to be there”, had said “Fideo” in dialogue with Pocho Lavezzi. What will he do?
#Brazilian #giant #sign #María #monitoring #situation
Leave a Reply