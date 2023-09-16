His name is unknown. If she is a woman, a man or what age. She also has not revealed whether the money was in an account in her name or was part of an inheritance. But the fact is that a Brazilian recently had the joy of his life when he found (and recovered) 2.8 million reais (more than half a million euros and dollars) that he or a deceased loved one had left forgotten in a bank. , who knows when. An unexpected fortune that makes anyone happy. And that he would solve the lives of practically all Brazilians. It is the record amount of money rescued by an individual thanks to the campaign that the Central Bank of Brazil has undertaken so that savers can recover the money that, without knowing it, was one day abandoned for whatever reason in some corner of the banking system. The most benefited company rescued 3.3 million reais (600,000 euros).

The bad news is that the case of the anonymous client is exceptional because the vast majority of the amounts waiting for someone to claim them are less than one hundred reais (19 euros), according to the monetary authority. The good news is that there are still more than 1.3 billion euros forgotten in entities.

The bell Values ​​to Receive (money receivable) started last March. And since then, 800 million euros have returned to their legitimate owners thanks to this initiative of the Central Bank, which acts as an intermediary. “This is a win, win, win project,” explained the director of institutional care, Carlos Eduardo Gomes, in the live broadcast that the BC does on YouTube every Monday. “The financial institution wins, because no one wants to keep money that does not belong to them. The citizen wins, who has access to money that he forgot. And the Central Bank, which offers a super popular service, wins,” the manager detailed after enthusiastically admitting in his shirt sleeves the benefits for the public image of the institution: “The Central Bank has done few things that are so cool and have given so much popularity.”

For savers, the great virtue of this system is that it is free and extremely easy to use. Almost a miracle in a country so unequal that it is also bureaucratic like few others. Just enter the created website expressly and enter the date of birth and the CPF (an eleven-digit tax identification number essential from day one for anyone living in Brazil). In an instant, you find out if you are one of the 37 million savers (one in five Brazilians) or the almost three million companies that have money ready to collect. As this is also a paradise for Internet scams, the authorities multiply their warnings to avoid falling into deception.

With initiatives like this, the Central Bank, inventor of Pix, an instant payment method that is causing a sensation, offers its most sympathetic face to society. Meanwhile, it suffers repeated attacks from the president of the republic, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who since he took power proclaims his indignation with the high interest rates. They are now at 13.25% after the BC reduced them by half a point last month.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) insists that with credit this expensive there is no way for the people to be encouraged to spend, boost internal consumption and thus contribute to the reactivation of the economy. With this panorama and aware that eight out of ten Brazilians are in debt, the Government has launched a campaign that will last throughout this year to renegotiate with the banks in exchange for a haircut that can reach 96%, according to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. They have started with the smallest ones, those less than 100 reais (18 euros, 19 dollars). Some three million defaults have already been negotiated, with which their owners have managed to clear their names from the list of defaulters. They can now request credit again.

