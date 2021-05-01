Madrid (Reuters)

Real Madrid’s Brazilian duo Eder Militao and Casemiro scored twice in the second half to lead the team to a 2-0 win over stubborn Osasuna, to continue to pressure rivals Atletico Madrid, leaders of the Spanish first-division football league. In the 76th minute, to score his first league goal of the season. Midfielder Casemiro secured the three points four minutes later with a surprise shot, when he tried to control the ball after a pass by Karim Benzema, hitting his foot and clearing the net after Sergio Herrera, Osasuna goalkeeper, deceived. The victory brought second-placed Real Madrid to 74 points from 34 games, while Atletico’s score rose to 76 points after their 1-0 victory over Elche earlier. Title rivals Barcelona and Seville will play on Sunday and Monday respectively.