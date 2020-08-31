The federal deputy and founder of the Flordelis dos Santos church in a file photo with her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo. Both would have founded an evangelical church Social networks

The suspicions have been confirmed. The Brazilian federal deputy Flordelis dos Santos, 59, was formally accused this Monday of ordering the murder of her husband, shot last year in the house in Rio de Janeiro where the couple lived with most of their 55 children, four biological and the rest adopted. Crime has all the ingredients to become a successful docuserie. The police maintain that the parliamentarian, who is also an evangelical pastor, commissioned her children to kill their father as part of the struggle for power and money in the Church they founded together. Several of the sons have also been arrested.

Anderson do Carmo, 42, was shot 30 times in the garage of his home after arriving with his wife from a religious event. It was June 2019. Until then, both had offered a harmonious image of altruism and happiness. She had a long career in which inspired a movie about his life and won a gold record as a gospel singer.

Immediately after the murder, two of the sons were imprisoned. One of them, arrested at his stepfather’s wake after being accused of pulling the trigger, confessed to the crime; the other was arrested for getting the gun. The recently concluded investigation indicates that Flordelis, as it is known in Brazil, tried to kill him at least four more times with the complicity of part of the offspring. As one of the investigators said with the Brazilian effort to quantify everything, “we have 20% of the family involved in the crime.” She was referring to the 11 detainees in the case.

The common story of this couple who over the years had built an immense family with the adoption of vulnerable children and adolescents, a Church, the Flordelis Ministry, and a political career that culminated in her obtaining a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for a party that expelled her this Monday. The deputy has been formally charged and detained but will not go to preventive detention because she has parliamentary immunity.

The pastor-deputy, raised in a Rio slum, became famous in the 1990s when she adopted 37 children who had survived a massacre in Rio Central Station. That was before meeting Pastor Do Carmo. “The investigation shows that all that altruistic and decent image was just a plot to obtain an economic and political position. After she reached the main objective of reaching the Chamber of Deputies, she put this intrafamily criminal plan into practice ”, explained the commissioner who has investigated the case, Allan Duarte.

The origin of the dispute that ended in a grisly crime and destroyed the family is, according to investigators, that Do Carmo had absolute control of the church’s finances. The couple ran at least three temples in two cities near Rio de Janeiro. Evangelical Churches move huge amounts of money in Brazil, where millions of faithful give their tithes to their pastors. In addition to economic power, they had notable political influence in the area. Flordelis Ministry continues to operate but under a new name, Ciudad de Fuego Evangelical Community.

The police affirm that the deputy used a crime with a firearm to get rid of her husband after having tried to poison him on several occasions with the complicity of some of her daughters, who searched the Internet for how to do it.

The widow and children were always the priority suspects, although she maintained that the murder was the work of a thief who broke into the house and all participated in the funeral with regret. But the police soon discovered innumerable contradictions between the versions of one and the other.