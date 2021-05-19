In Tubarão, St. Catarina, something very special happened, almost unprecedented on the planet.

In the midst of the pandemic, the little Enrico came to the world with antibodies against the coronavirus and believe that it is the first Brazilian baby to have been born protected.

As reported by NSC and replicated by other Brazilian media, Enrico’s protection is due to the fact that Talita Menegali Izidoro, her mother, was vaccinated with two doses of Coronavac while she was pregnant.

When they did the test and the result showed that the 40-day-old boy had antibodies, no one could believe it. The shock was such that the doctors who treated him are writing a study on it.

Talita got pregnant while she worked as a doctor in the health center of the Morrotes neighborhood.

“When the opportunity came to get vaccinated, as a doctor, I was already in the third trimester of pregnancy. I spoke with my obstetrician and we agreed that I should get the vaccine that had the inactivated virus. And so we opted for Coronavac, ”he said.

She was aware that a baby with antibodies had been born in the United States and that is why she did not rule out that hers was also born protected.

“I trusted science. Some colleagues did not tell me, but I was sure. I had no reaction and on April 9 Enrico was born healthy ”, he added.

The baby was born by caesarean section and hours later they tried to do the antibody test through the umbilical cord.

They collected the baby’s blood and after six days the long-awaited confirmation arrived: Enrico was immunized.

“It was so emotional that I can’t even describe it,” he said. Talita.

When the doctor received the test, she sent it to infectologists and other health professionals for reconfirmation.

The director of the Tubarão Health Foundation, Daisson trevisol, assured that the fact is unprecedented: “We are doing a scientific study to publish. This is very important”.

What science says

According to a study conducted by Weill Cornell Medicine and New York published in Obstetrics & Gynecology, women receiving COVID-19 mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna while in their third trimester of pregnancy can generate a strong immune response and pass protective antibodies through the umbilical cord blood to their babies.

The researchers who carried it out reviewed what happened to 122 pregnant women who received one and two doses.

99 percent of those who received both had babies with antibodies. Only 44 percent of those who received one gave birth to protected boys or girls.

The Dr. Malavika Prabhu, study author, stated that “receiving two doses before birth will increase the probability that the antibodies will be transferred to the baby.”

The researchers are trying to find out why the baby is not always born with antibodies. They must determine the variability in the transfer.

The same happens with the exact moment in which the mother should be vaccinated. As it is not yet determined when it would be, scientists are carrying out follow-up studies.