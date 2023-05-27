Jeff Machado, a 44-year-old Brazilian actor and journalist, has been found dead. His body was locked inside a trunk under two meters of earth on the floor of a house in Rio de Janeiro. The man had disappeared on January 27 last year. In the past few hours the tragic discovery.

Machado, originally from the southern part of Brazil, had been working in the world of acting for some years, previously he had also worked as a journalist, dealing with gossip news. Last year he had been among the protagonists of Reis, a TV series in which the events contained in the Christian Bible are told and in which, as can also be seen from some photos published on his Instagram profile, he played a philistine soldier.

According to various Brazilian media, the coffin in which Machado was buried was part of the furniture in his house. The investigators are therefore evaluating the possibility that the murder took place in his home. On the day of his disappearance she had made one last phone call to her mother, then nothing.