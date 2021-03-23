Brazil, the country hardest hit by the pandemic today, borders 300,000 deaths from covid-19, while the shortage of oxygen and medicines for those infected by the virus threatens to aggravate the collapse that the country is already experiencing due to the lack of places in ICUs due to the growing number of admissions.

The critical situation has the South American giant in check, because, in addition to the strong crisis that is being experienced in the health system, there remain criticisms of the questioned management of the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, who works in a disjointed way with regional leaders to face the worsening of the pandemic in the country.

While some of the most populated states in Brazil, such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, adopted severe measures to curb infections, the far-right leader continues to deny the seriousness of the pandemic; assures that the country is an example in the handling of it and has even gone to the Supreme Court to limit the powers of regional leaders.

The Supreme Court rejected the president’s request on Tuesday, after describing it as “totalitarian”, and ratified the decision that he had already given since last year, that regional and local governments had autonomy to impose restrictive measures against the covid always and when they are endorsed by a scientific committee.

Bolsonaro, one of the most denialist leaders about the covid, encourages Brazilians to take to the streets, has no qualms about participating in agglutinated and unprotected public events, and constantly criticizes the hardening of measures adopted by mayors and governors of the country, such as the closure of shops and curfews to restrict mobility and prevent the spread of the virus.

The San Pablo metro, the city most affected by the coronavirus. Photo Xinhua

The crisis is joined by a Ministry of Health adrift, because only eight days after Marcelo Queiroga was appointed as the new head -the fourth during the pandemic- only until today did he assume as head of the portfolio in place of Army General Eduardo Pazuello, in a private ceremony that was not scheduled by The presidency.

The interim period further hindered the Ministry’s management of covid, which is carrying out a slow vaccination campaign and operates reactively, seeking to put out the fires caused by the shortage of oxygen and the lack of supplies for the ICUs (Intensive Care Units). ), without a concrete plan to face the health crisis in the country.

Since last January 17, when the first person in Brazil was immunized, they have applied about 14 million doses nationwideIn other words, of the more than 210 million inhabitants that the South American giant has, only 6.6% have received at least one dose of some antidote against covid.

Regarding the shortage of oxygen, the Ministry pointed out that six states worry about the lack of vital gas (Acre, Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Amapá, Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte).

Although the portfolio did not include it, the situation also has San Pablo under alert, where the Prosecutor’s Office investigates the death of three people who died in the capital of São Paulo, after being transferred from a health center due to lack of oxygen.

San Pablo, to the limit

San Pablo, national economic engine and with a population of about 46 million inhabitants, it is the state most affected by the pandemic, with more than 68,000 deaths and 2.3 million infections since the first case was registered in the country – and throughout Latin America – on February 26, 2020.

In the last 24 hours the state registered 1,021 deaths from covid, a new daily maximum for the region and almost double the 679 deaths last Tuesday, until then the highest record in Sao Paulo.

The number of hospitalized patients with covid-19 has skyrocketed in recent weeks to almost 30,000 people, of which 12,168 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The exponential growth of infections, aggravated by the circulation of new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus, has caused the ICUs of Sao Paulo to be at the limit, with an occupancy rate that reaches 92%.

In addition to the lack of beds in hospitalsThere is also concern about the possible shortage of oxygen and medications, such as sedatives and neuromuscular blockers, essential for patients with more serious symptoms of the ailment.

Source: EFE

PB