Although there is still one more day for the two groups of the Copa América Brazil 2021 to be defined, the results already show many certainties and the most important is that the local will not face the Argentina team until a hypothetical final, which will be played the next July 11 at the Maracanã Stadium.
In Group A we already know the eliminated team: after yesterday’s loss to Uruguay (2-0) and Paraguay’s victory against Chile (2-0), Bolivia said goodbye, since in the absence of the last date it has no mathematical chances of matching any of its rivals (it has not reaped units, while the second-to-last Uruguay has 4).
The Paraguayan triumph (accumulates 6 points) assured Argentina (is leader with 7) finish in first or second place, so it could only be seen with Brazil in a final. The other with which he would play only in the definition is Chile, which closed its participation in the zone with 5 units.
On the side of Group B, Brazil secured first place after getting their third victory in a row in the tournament (9 points) by beating Colombia 2-1, who will have free the last day that will take place this Sunday: beyond having played all their matches, the “Cafeteros” are classified by goal difference.
The confrontation between Peru and Venezuela will be a final because both seek to dribble to elimination, although those led by Ricardo Gareca (4 points) start with an advantage since with an equality they will get their ticket to the quarters. The “Vinotinto” has two units, the same amount as Gustavo Alfaro’s Ecuador -which will have a very tough obstacle against Brazil-, but the “Tri” has a minimal superiority because it exceeds it by goal difference.
Argentina-Ecuador
Paraguay-Peru
Brazil-Uruguay
Colombia-Chile
Leave a Reply