Mexican driver Sergio Checo Pérez during the Bárhein Grand Prix. Mark Thompson / Getty

Checo Pérez could well teach a master’s degree on how to come back. Almost everything happened to the Mexican driver in his debut with Red Bull and he painted for a weekend of terror. The Mexican had a penalty in the classification that marginalized him to the eleventh position. On race day an engine failure stopped him minutes before the start and he had to start in last place. The resilience of the Mexican was stronger and managed to climb to fifth place in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Mexican raised expectations about his first career with a high-ranking team. He came to Red Bull as the teammate of Max Verstappen, second in Sunday’s race after losing to Lewis Hamilton, and earned the trust of a team trying to challenge Mercedes’ streak of glory. The Bahrain GP qualifying embittered Sergio Pérez who was unable to enter the last round when he was penalized for going off the track in one of the curves. The Mexican could try again and change tires to try to give a faster lap, but the team’s decision was to stick with medium tires that, in the end, prevented him from fighting overhead and stalled him in eleventh position at the start. .

This Sunday, Checo Pérez was stranded on the track in the formation lap. A problem in the engine power unit caused him to start the race from the pit lane, in the last position. The one born in Guadalajara turned to his thing: to come back against any forecast. In the first 19 laps he managed to climb to third position. With the tire change, Pérez remained in the fight for fourth place although the good momentum of Lando Norris’ McLaren left him behind. The Formula 1 fans awarded the Mexican the driver of the day award for his expertise on the track.

The race that enshrined Sergio Pérez occurred last year during the Sakhir Grand Prix when he managed to get out of the hole in last position to win the race. He rose to the top after a perfect race and after the crash of several drivers. That was the Mexican’s first win after his Formula 1 debut in 2011.

Perez, with an aggressive and successful style, left some great postcards as he passed his former teammate Lance Stroll of Aston Martin and also the Ferrari of Spanish Carlos Sainz. The 31-year-old Mexican driver came to Red Bull to be Verstappen’s squire and pressure him to fight for the title against Hamilton and Bottas. Checo knows that he can still give more and wants to get back on the podium.

