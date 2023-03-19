Mario Simón decided to take a step forward in his football approaches. He has understood that based on draws the ‘playoff’ can escape for Real Murcia and that he has to put all the artillery available on the pitch. He has no choice. That is why the initial team of grana presented surprising news against La Nucía. Armando replaced Julio Gracia, suspended, although the coach from La Mancha opted for Dani Romera and Toril up front, two pure forwards together from the beginning. In addition, both were accompanied on the wings by Pedro León and Dani Vega, the two top scorers from Granada.

You couldn’t ask for much more, the football offer couldn’t be better, but it wasn’t enough for Real Murcia to win the three points at stake. The granas were a team that cannot be blamed for much, just the lack of punch, the difficulty in generating a cascade of chances in the small area. Everything else he put on the field. Heart and caste by tons and also the desire to please a red-colored fans that turned to turn to their team. Perhaps anxiety generated impotence in a Murcia that the more forwards it has, the less dynamite detonates. The four consecutive draws leave the team from Granada touched at a crucial moment, although they have ten games ahead of them to continue making Murcianism dream as they have been doing in the last two years.

Real Murcia: Joao Costa, Javi Rueda, Alberto González, Iñigo Piña, Alberto González, Ale Galindo (Sergio Aguza, 79), Armando (Arnau Ortiz, 70), Pedro León, Dani Vega (Loren Burón, 55), Dani Romera (Ganet, 70 ) and Toril (Carrasco, 79). 0 – 0 La Nucia: Ackermann, Toner, Dasquet, Fer Pina (Eneko, 75), Juan Delgado (Isma, 68), Bustillo (Javi Martín, 68), Álex Salto, Moisés, Josema (Dani Romera, 75), Javi Gómez and Jorge García (Borja , 59). Referee:

Camacho Garrote, from the Andalusian committee. He showed yellow cards to Juan Delgado, Iñigo Piña, Bustillo, Toril, Isma, Ganet and sent off Toner for a double yellow in the 74th minute.

Enrique Roca Stadium, 15,769 spectators. Before the match, the grana club paid tribute to the club's oldest season ticket holders, who took the honor roll, and also to three recently deceased members.

La Nucía, better at the beginning



The first minutes were completely from La Nucía. The team from Alicante put pressure on the granas defenders very high, who were overwhelmed. Guille Fernández’s box, who studied his rival well, aborted the ball out through the center of a Murcia who saw how their central defenders began to raffle off balls in search of Dani Romera and Toril, who did not see a ball for ten minutes of game. The lack of Julio Gracia was noticed from the first moment. The granas suffered before a Josema, the cousin of Pedro León, who was very inspired. In fact, after ten minutes he enjoyed the best chance for the Nuciero team with a cross shot that Joao saved.

After a quarter of an hour, Real Murcia was another. Those above began to appear. Simón asked his team to join the lines and thus they began to generate fouls near the area of ​​Ackermann, an exporter from the Mar Menor. Even Armando, who was trying to play Julio Gracia, tested himself from outside the area with a great shot that forced the visiting goalkeeper to put out a prodigious hand to avoid the 1-0 score. Regarding sensations and play, Murcia equalized the game, although they continued to suffer behind against a team designed to fight for promotion and that sought to claim itself on a big stage. La Nucía knew how to stand up to a rival who also needed a victory after three draws that had left a bittersweet taste in their dedicated fans.

The game was equalized after twenty minutes; while Real Murcia was dangerously close to Joao Costa’s goal, La Nucía also counterattacked with intensity when the red team lost a ball. Until the Murcian team generated two great occasions that should have opened the scoring. The first came after a kick from a lateral free kick executed by Pedro León that Javi Rueda, alone and in the small area, inexplicably finished off wide. Dani Vega, after a few difficult weeks personally, was also beginning to leave some sparkles on the right wing.

He caused fouls and generated the clearest attack play for Simón’s team, a gallop down the left that ended with an assist for Armando, who at the height of the penalty spot fired a shot that after touching a defender went to the stick. The stands got heated and decided to play the game, whistling intensely at the referee after he signaled a goal kick.

The first part ended with Murcia turned into Ackermann’s goal and with a Pedro León plugged in, who as a farewell to the first forty-five minutes served a great assist to Iñigo Piña who the Navarrese headed wide. In the first forty-five minutes the local players went from less to more. The red defense was increasingly reliable, despite the fact that Piña had a yellow card from the first minutes. Armando and Galindo, after a few first sets in which they were lost, began to command the wide area, while Pedro León and Dani Vega became, over time, the best of Real Murcia. All that remained was for Toril and Dani Romera to start appearing in the match on the offensive level, creating scoring chances and finishing off some of the balls that came from the sides. The tie at halftime was an unfair result for what the grana team had generated from the twenty minute onwards.

Precipitation, a throwing weapon



Murcia in the first minutes of the second half was an intense but hasty team, which tried to finish off attacking plays quickly without waiting to cook up the best option. They needed to win after several weeks drawing, and it was noticeable in some revolutionized players. Still, he began to have chances; the first with a free kick attached to the corner that Pedro León tried to convert into a goal directly. Only a few minutes later it was Romera, who found himself with a dead ball inside the area, but he did not know how to give him enough power with his head to beat Ackermann, who was getting bigger. Simón, however, and also unlike other parties, decided to move the bench very soon to shake up the game more.

That is why he brought on the electric Loren Burón ten minutes into the second half and sat down Dani Vega, who had gradually faded away. And the change took effect: Murcia began to press hard and recover balls. The party was different. Alberto González fell inside the area and asked for a penalty. Three minutes later it was Dani Romera who caught a ball far from the Alicante goal and decided to go forward with everything, taking a shot out of his sleeve that was going to score and ended up in a corner kick. The stands asked for more and the clash was ready for the 1-0 to arrive. Only the icing was missing for Enrique Roca to fall down.

That is why Simón moved the bench more in search of the goal, pulling Carrasco and Arnau Ortiz. The expulsion of Toner sixteen minutes from the end put the game in the face of a Murcia that continued to generate scoring chances, albeit intermittently. No one could accuse the grana coach this time of being reserved. The problem was that they faced a team that defended well and with veteran players in their ranks they didn’t get too nervous despite the hot environment against them.

That and that Real Murcia did not know how to take advantage of its superiority to take a momentous victory that would have been the culmination of weeks of good news in the institutional sphere and that would have pushed them up the table in the face of a league final that, despite the four Consecutive draws for the Grana team, it looks exciting.