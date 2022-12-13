It’s in F1’s DNA that big car manufacturers compete against each other. In addition, there have always been a number of wealthy individuals who attempted to match that success. With an exception here and there, the adventure most often ended on a minor note. Yet billionaires around the world keep trying. So is Calvin Lo from Hong Kong. He wants to set up his own F1 team in 2026.

Lo made his fortune with his insurance company RE Lee International. His power continues Forbes estimated at $1.7 billion. Lo understands that it won’t be an easy matter, but he still sees an F1 team in 2026: “Based on what I see now, it’s very ambitious, but it looks like it can be done when the stars are right.” That’s what he says BBC Sports.

Starting your own F1 team is ‘ideal’

Lo wants to decide “within a month or two” what his approach will be. He is now ‘actively exploring’ the possibilities. In principle there are only three possibilities; buy an existing team, invest in an existing team or set up your own team. What Lo already knows is that it can’t come soon enough for him.

“Based on the timelines, the sooner the better, right? It looks like it will be tight to be on the grid in 2026,” says Lo. He calls it ‘ideal’ to start his own team. The first investment of $ 200 million to be allowed to set up an F1 team at all is no problem, according to him.

“It’s how long you can keep it up. In this world, finding money for one or two years is relatively easy. But can you stay for three years, or five years? Then the hard numbers come in,” says the billionaire. In addition, he cannot count on the support of the current F1 teams. Together they ensured that the Andretti F1 team did not get there. Whether Lo will get allies is still the question.