It must become the pearl of Delft; the new construction project Huis van Delft, next to the station. But the eye-catcher, whose homes already went on sale in 2021, is urgently looking for residents. People with money, because the luxury apartments vary in price from almost 400,000 euros to 1.6 million euros. “Every developer would have sleepless nights about this.”
Sandra Don
Latest update:
26-01-24, 16:47
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#brand #apartment #complex #39jewel39 #city #live
Leave a Reply