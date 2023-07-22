with the voice in off by Charlton Heston Remembering the extinction of the dinosaurs and warning of the possibility of another lethal meteorite hitting the Earth, the highest grossing film of 1998 began. The title, Armageddon, it exploded as it appeared on screen, immediately giving way to the name of the blockbuster’s titular star, Bruce Willis. This month of July (July 1 in his native country, July 17 in Spain) has been the 25th anniversary of the arrival in the halls of the blockbuster that marked a new milestone in the spectacular escalation undertaken by the summer cinema of the nineties towards explosive orgy, disaster, impossible plot concepts and patriotic epic. The apotheosis of what is so often categorized as “American”, to whose derogatory charge its director Michael Bay seemed to respond with his head held high, scattering zillions of shots of the American flag waving throughout the footage.

If it weren’t for its adrenaline-pumping and hysterical pace, with cuts, generally, a maximum of two or three seconds long, the film would be fully in the coordinates of the so-called “parents’ cinema”. The critic of The Ringer Kevin Clark explained that “ordinary men [y maduros] facing extraordinary situations” were “the soul of the genre”. And that is what it clearly offers Armageddon, excited exaltation of the eternal worker who puts in his place the top honcho from Washington and the smart-ass from NASA to go, personally, into space to “kick the asteroid in the ass” that threatens to extinguish humanity. The terrifying terms in which the plot moves are the following: a meteorite “the size of the State of Texas” – the unit of measurement used in the US to express how many Bernabéus football stadiums a surface area covers – is heading towards our planet, and the only way to stop it is to detonate a bomb inside it. To do this, NASA recruits the head of an oil company (Willis), who puts his workers at the service of the mission “on the condition of not paying more taxes.”

“I asked Michael Bay why it was easier to teach drillers to be astronauts than to teach astronauts to be drillers, and he told me to shut the fuck up,” he recalled. in the DVD comments Ben Affleck, the other star of the film, whose relationship with the character of Liv Tyler, Willis’ fictional daughter, provides the romantic plot; goop added by uncredited screenwriter Scott Rosenberg in the wake of the success of titanic (1997). Like Affleck, the bulk of the critics of the time ran headlong into a wall when trying to analyze from a rational prism the confrontation of these screaming drillers against a meteorite with its own gravity and on which, incidentally, earthquakes occur or they face episodes of special dementia, a disease invented by the script and based on the fact that exposure to space induces manic attacks of violence in some people.

But for its author, evidently, the important thing was emotion and spectacle: “I know there can’t be fire in space, but it’s a movie,” Bay also argued in the extra content of the domestic edition, the same space where producer Jerry Bruckheimer highlighted, as a compliment, the filmmaker’s ability to “think like a 14-year-old boy.” Bruckheimer had been Bay’s godfather, a director from the video clip world, in his two previous films: Two rebel cops (1995) and The rock (nineteen ninety six).

There was no room for more flags: Liv Tyler and Ben Affleck, in a scene from the movie. IFA Film (United Archives / Cordon Press)

The film, which cost 140 million dollars, collected more than 550 million worldwide, a figure that allowed it to easily surpass its direct competitor, the also successful Deep Impact, released in May 1998 and also about a threatening asteroid. The production directed by Mimi Leder, however, was more highly regarded by the scientific community (NASA, which collaborated in Armageddon hoping that the film would be as useful in attracting new recruits as Top Gun: Air Idols it had been in 1986 for the Navy, he had a message added at the end of Bay’s film clarifying that he did not endorse the content or the portrait he offered of his professionals). It was the last big action hero role for Bruce Willis, who got better press the following year for The sixth Sense (1999), and the band Aerosmith managed, for the first and last time in their career, to lead the Billboard list of best-selling singles thanks to the ballad I don’t want to miss a thing, omnipresent in the narrative. It all stays in the family: singer Steven Tyler, in case anyone was left unaware, is the real father of Liv Tyler.

“It is a fundamental film, along with independence day [1996, del gran rival de Bay en materia de catástrofes: Roland Emmerich]to understand the evolution of a blockbusters of adventures towards another more of a hyper-spectacular type, of chaos and special effects. It has a decisive influence on what we are immersed in now. You can’t understand Marvel movies, for example, without these long sequences of destruction and action,” Yago Paris, a pre-doctoral researcher in Film Studies, with a thesis on Michael Bay in development, tells ICON.

In the opinion of the also critic, the director, whom he considers “Tony Scott’s clear heir” -responsible for the aforementioned top gun and another great figure of Bruckheimer’s confidence – has not obtained the recognition it deserves for making a cinema so often reduced to clichés such as its taste for “dedicating itself to destroying things” or the frenzy of its images, always accompanied by incidental music and linked to a culture of attention deficit and overstimulation. “Armageddon It is the first trailer of 150 minutes, an assault on the eyes, ears, brain and common sense ”, declared in this regard, in his day, the popular film journalist Roger Ebert.

“Even when he is recognized as an author, he is recognized as a bad author, he is looked down on,” adds Paris. “Those who defend him do so from cynicism cool, it is not taken seriously. The lack of bibliography on him seems flagrant to me”. One of the few works devoted sincerely to the work of the man also responsible for the saga transformers is Michael F-ing Bay: The Unheralded Genius of Michael Bay Films (unpublished in Spain, its translation would be ‘The fucking Michael Bay: The unexpected genius of Michael Bay’s films’), published in 2014 by screenwriter Adam Mallinger, better known as The Bitter Script Reader, who explains that he wrote it giving Bay “the benefit of the doubt that, perhaps, he knows what he’s doing”. “Professional critics have insisted on his visual style videoclipper, full of quick cuts, moving shots and horny women. But while commercial success and meaningful art don’t have to go hand in hand, can a filmmaker always hit the mark with an audience without doing something artistically right?” he asks in the book.

Michael Bay in May 2022, at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

They are not the only ones to depart from the old negative consensus against the director, which in recent years has been somewhat outdated, as evidenced by the more positive reception they have enjoyed in the past decade. Pain and money (2013) or 1:00 p.m.: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). The Criterion Collection, the prestigious label dedicated to distributing “important classic and contemporary films”, included the title in its selection, rubbing shoulders with other titles in the catalog such as the 400 hits (1959) or Person (1966). “Armageddon it is a work of art by an avant-garde artist who is a master of movement, light, color and form, and also of chaos, dazzle and explosion”, he maintains. film historian Jeanine Basinger in her essay for Criterion. “It’s never confusing, it’s never boring, and it’s never less than a brilliant combination of what movies are supposed to do: tell a good story, portray characters through actions, invoke emotional response, and entertain simply and to the point, without pretense.”

With JJ Abrams, the co-creator of lost (2004-2010) and the latest trilogy of starwars, among his battalion of scriptwriters, Armageddon it also marked the careers of its dense cast. In addition to extending the legend of Bruce Willis, already retired due to suffering from frontotemporal dementia, the film boosted the commercial trajectory of young people like Affleck, Tyler or Owen Wilson, reinforced Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton or Peter Stormare (whose interpretation with an impostor accent was described by writer Brandon Zachary as “the most caricatured depiction of a Russian since The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle”) as luxury secondaries and movie muses indie part-time and also discovered the late Michael Clarke Duncan, who had his first big break here and, a year later, was nominated for an Oscar for The green Mile (1999).

In 2013, a misunderstanding with a journalist from the miami herald led the medium to publish information in which Michael Bay was attributed a phrase repenting of Armageddon and justifying, apparently, its artistic results in the haste with which it was carried out, 16 weeks. The joy among his detractors was short-lived. As soon as the interview was published, Michael Bay went to his blog to explain that what he regretted was having had so little time to perfect the editing, particularly his third act. Come on, Bruce Willis did not save us by penetrating into the interior of a meteorite to now bow his head: “It is one of the most broadcast films in the history of television. I’m proud. I will never apologize in the slightest for Armageddon”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.