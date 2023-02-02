He managed to sign a contract with an important team. Thus, Pavin Smith decided to change the life of his parents

Pavin Smith is the boy of a story that has gone viral on social media. At just 21, this teenager changed his parents’ lives.

Thanks to his immense talent, despite being so young, Pavin Smith has managed to sign a contract with the Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

Received a bonus of 5 million dollarsbut instead of starting a life of luxury and entertainment, guess what this wonderful baseball player did?

He had often seen the sacrifices of his mom and dad and had heard them talk about economic difficulties. A mortgage on your shoulders, groceries, bills. Despite everything, they had never made him want for anything and that’s right thanks to their sacrifices, if he has become the accomplished man of today. So as soon as he got the money, Pavin Smith got paid off his parents’ mortgage.

Pavin Smith’s Christmas Day Surprise

Pavin wanted to surprise them for the Christmas day. During dinner, she delivered one letter to his mom and dad:

Thanks for raising me in a big house full of love. After all the sacrifices you have made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours.

The two could not hold back the tears. The moment was captured in a video, which then spread around the world through social networks. And it’s not hard to understand why so many people wanted each other compliment this young man.

Despite being 21 years old, this boy has shown incredible maturity and has put the welfare of his parents. Because he knows the sacrifices they made to allow him to succeed. They gave up everything, for love of your child.