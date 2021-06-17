Nintendo is “considering” creating a non-binary Pokémon after a boy wrote a letter to the Japanese company. Surprisingly, the response came a little late, with positive feedback: “I will send your comments to the appropriate departments for their consideration.”

The case went viral on Twitter, when a user posted the handwritten letter that his son had written to the company that created the Mario Bros.

Actually, the original tweet was Nintendo’s response and, to the usual disbelievers, the father shared the images of his son’s letter.

“My son wrote a letter to Nintendo and they respondedSlate tweeted with a crying emoji, along with a picture of the letter.

And the answer of Nintendo It read as follows: “We want to make sure that people of all stripes feel welcome and comfortable while playing with our software. I will send your comments to the corresponding departments for you to review and consider carefully. “Then, Slate shared the letter that his son sent to the company, as evidence.

“Everyone who doubts that a child did not write to Nintendo asking for non-binary Pokémon, Here is the letter (obviously we help them find the address), “he wrote, ironically towards the end of the tweet.

all you doubters saying a kid didn’t write nintendo asking for non-binary pokémon, here’s the letter (obviously we helped them look up the address) pic.twitter.com/3oiqCKw41O – slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 16, 2021

The letter read: Dear Nintendo, could you [tú] do non-binary pokemon? I also want that because I think it would be cool and therefore more non-binary people they would feel more comfortable about it. Love it…“

There are already non-binary Pokémon

Looking at Pokémon’s history with the genre, the first games in the series had both male and female Nidoran.

But it wasn’t until generation two of the game, that the genre was properly introduced into the game and it has been maintained ever since.

The saga included genderless and non-binary characters before. Some monsters that have no gender are Mew, Staryu, Voltorb and Ditto.

And indeed, a non-binary character has already been introduced into the Pokémon universe, a human character named Blanche, who is the leader of the Team Mystic in Pokémon GO.

Blanche used pronouns from “They”(Them / they), while the blog posts that revolved around their ad specifically referred to them just with that,“ their ”(“ their ”).

Blanche, the “non-gender” character from Pokémon. Photo Nintendo

Pronouns are indicative of a person’s gender and are used by people who identify as non-binary.

Also, Blanche means “white,” which is the color of the trans flag that represents non-binary people.

That was around two years ago, while in Sword and Shield these hints of more representation appeared in the middle of the land of cute pocket monsters.

For now, the Legends Arceus and Diamond / Pearl remakes are scheduled to release on January 28, 2022 and November 19, 2021, respectively.

