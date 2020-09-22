Kangana wrote- My face, my laughter, my heart stole all
Kangana has written, a little boy who stole my face, my laughter, my hair curls, my heart all stole why no one says anything to this boy. Kangana has posted a picture with it. In this picture she is seen with her sister Rangoli’s son Prithvi Raj.
Kangana’s lover is Rangoli’s son Prithvi
Kangana has posted many pictures with Prithvi earlier. He is very dear to them. Kangana also keeps posting her childhood photos along with her family photos.
Kangana is constantly speaking on the drug link of Bollywood
Recently Kangana has been speaking out against the drug link of Bollywood. Recently Bollywood big syllabus name is reported. According to a Times Now report, Deepika Padukone’s name has also been revealed in a drug chat. At the same time, there is news that Deepika may soon issue a statement on this.
