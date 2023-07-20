An 11-year-old boy killed in the south of Moscow and his 13-year-old friend, who allegedly stabbed him to death, met in a church. This was announced on July 20 by a source in law enforcement agencies.

“According to preliminary information, both boys grew up without fathers. The children met in church, they had no conflicts,” the source said.RIA News“.

The informant added that in any case, the 13-year-old will not be held criminally responsible, even if it is proven that he is guilty of murder. As part of the investigation, a psychological and psychiatric examination will be carried out. According to its results, a teenager can be sent for compulsory treatment.

On Wednesday, July 18, an 11-year-old boy went for a walk with his older friend. At first they were on the playground, after which they went to the park near the Kashirskoye highway. The next day, the teenager’s mother went to the police with a statement about the missing child.

His body, with 10 stab wounds, was found in a well in the same park. As follows from the CCTV footage, the eldest child left the park alone. He told his relatives that he had not met the deceased.

The next day, the boy confessed to the crime and revealed the details of the incident. In addition, washed-out clothes with traces of brown color were found in his home.

On the fact of the murder of an 11-year-old boy, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a minor”).