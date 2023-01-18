Authorities from the state of Veracruz in Mexico released unfortunate news. A boy was killed by another boy whom he had beaten playing video games. The murderer would have gone to his house, after losing, for a weapon with which he finally took the life of the victim.

Both boys were playing video games in a store when one beat the other. The winner remained in the store without knowing that his ‘friend’ was going to return with a gun with which he murdered him. The victim, Samuel N, was only 11 years old, while his attacker is under 10. The attacker is currently on the run after escaping the scene.

The governor of the entity said that justice will be sought in this case, not only for the murder, but also for the weapons permits.. Since it is totally irresponsible for a child under 10 years of age to have access to a firearm. It should be noted that the father of the aggressor child is also a fugitive.

Family and friends of Samuel N said their last goodbye at his funeral, which was last Tuesday, January 17. Some neighbors asked parents of children to take care of the examples they set for their children. In addition to teaching them that video games are fiction and that violence will never be a good way to appease anger.

Did this reopen the debate on video games and violence in Mexico?

Given the situation, some media have spoken about the relationship between violence and video games in Mexico. However, most of them agree that this occasion was not something caused by this form of entertainment.

Rather, they considered that it has more to do with an apology for the violence that the country is currently experiencing. With some citing a recent Mexican player party that caused controversy for its drug-themed theme. What do you think about it?

