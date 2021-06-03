A young child was injured in a fall into a sewer well. About this on Thursday, June 3, reported press service of the regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, June 2, on Karl Marx Avenue in the Leninsky district of the city. A child aged one year and nine months, while walking with his mother, stepped on the lid of a sewer well and fell down. Eyewitnesses helped save the boy, after which he and his mother were taken to the hospital.

The boy was diagnosed with a closed head injury. A concussion of the brain is also possible, an examination is being carried out.

Experts found that one of the fixing fasteners was missing on the well hatch.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on negligence, the website writes 360tv.ru… The forensic medical examination will establish the severity of the harm caused to the child’s health. The UK noted that “in the course of the initial investigative actions, responsible persons were identified who did not ensure the proper operation and maintenance of this sewer well.”

Post-incident check start and the prosecutor’s office of the Leninsky district of the city. As part of the audit, prosecutors will assess the activities of officials of the Novosibirsk State Technical University (NSTU), on whose territory the well is located, the website writes. kp.ru…

On April 30, the Investigative Committee of Bashkiria opened a criminal case on the fact of a child falling into a well in the Kuznetsovsky backwater of Ufa. A three-year-old girl walked with her mother near the house on Prosvescheniya Street, stepped on a sewer well and fell into it. Eyewitnesses helped her to escape.