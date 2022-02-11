Jalisco.- A boy and a girl, approximately 5 and 7 years old, were found dead in the municipality of San Gabriel in the state of Jaliscoboth had traces of torture, so far the identity of the minors is unknown.

It was the afternoon of Sunday, February 6, that the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco confirmed the discovery of the body of a girl and a boy, who were in a vacant lot in the Totolimixpa ranchería, San Gabriel.

It was the inhabitants of the place who notified the authorities about the presence of the dead girl and boy, so elements of the Investigation police and the Public Ministry attended the scene.

At the scene of the discovery, authorities carried out the first inquiries and proceeded to lift the body to transfer it to the Forensic Medical Service to perform a legal autopsy and determine the cause of death.

Thus, authorities opened an investigation folder to determine what happened and find the person or persons responsible for the murder of minors.

