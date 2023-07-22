A box with the inscription “radium” was found on a tree near the building of the CSTO headquarters in Moscow

A suspicious box with the inscription “radium” was found on a tree near the headquarters of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow. About this agency TASS reported to emergency services.

“On a tree in a park near the headquarters of the CSTO on Leningradsky Prospekt, a box with wires and the inscription “radium” was found. Specialists left for the site to study it, ”the source told reporters.

Earlier, a container with mercury was planted near a kindergarten in Moscow. The find was discovered by a passerby. It looked like a Soviet-made square box, inside of which there were four metal containers with a substance. The container was located a few meters from the kindergarten.