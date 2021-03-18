Sotheby’s announced that a bowl was bought from an exhibition of used items and sold for more than $ 720,000 at an auction in New York, after it turned out to be a masterpiece dating back to the Ming Dynasty of China.

Sotheby’s said on Wednesday that the “rare and exceptional” bowl with blue roses on a white background, dating back to the Yongle period of the Ming Dynasty of China (1368-1644), was purchased from a used materials market in Connecticut last year for $ 35.

The bowl, whose value was estimated before the auction, was between 300,000 and 500,000, compared to 721,000 and 800 dollars. The identity of the seller or buyer was not revealed, and it dates back to the early fifteenth century.

Only six other bowls of this type are known, and most of them are in famous museums such as the British Museum in London.