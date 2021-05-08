The Plaza Bohemia in La Manga will be remodeled with an investment of 370,428.99 euros to expand the pedestrian area by 1,200 square meters and create 30 parking spaces.

The project involves the pedestrianization of the road attached to the esplanade, which will be transformed into a boulevard where cultural activities such as street theater, summer cinema and workshops and courses can be developed, without affecting the artisan market that is traditionally located there. The Local Government Board yesterday approved the project and also the bidding budget for the works.

“We intend to promote the development of new businesses, while expanding the space for pedestrians in order to promote social life in the area and continue to support mobility, on foot or by bike,” said the mayor, Ana Belén Castejon. The boulevard will have draining pavement of various colors, and will have shade and green spaces. Pergolas will be installed to allow the use of this space on hot days and the possibility of adding micro-sprinklers to mitigate it is also being considered.

The new pedestrianized zone will have children’s play areas, as well as bicycle racks, in an intermodal space that will include bus and taxi stops.

«Plaza Bohemia is one of the nerve centers of La Manga. Now you will gain space for pedestrians and bicycles, as well as green and shaded areas, and parking. It will be a more attractive space for tourists and residents and will favor the activity of businessmen in the tourism sector, “said the councilor.

As for parking, 30 new spaces will be enabled, of which three will be accessible and in one of them there will be a device for recharging electric vehicles. Outside of the summer season, the parking space may be used for other uses. An important improvement of the lighting of the entire square is also contemplated because the current one is insufficient.

These works are part of the Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (Edusi), specifically the La Manga Abierta 365 plan, aimed at improving mobility and quality of life in the area. They are 80% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, with 20% regional investment. Thanks to this program, the new viewpoints of the Plaza de la Academia General del Aire were built, next to the Galúa, and the bike lane in the area is improved and expanded.