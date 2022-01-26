I find it difficult to estimate his age from a customer with a face mask, pink hair and a very youthful appearance. As a saleswoman of alcoholic beverages, I am obliged to request proof of identity up to the age of 25, including this customer who wants to pay for a bottle of rum. „I don’t have an ID with me!” he says. When I try to explain to him that I can’t sell it, he takes off his shirt and points at his fully tattooed body. „Look, lady, look, tattoos are only allowed when you’re eighteen, right? Do you want to see more?” I think about what else he is going to show, but then he takes off his mask. He is clearly over 25.

