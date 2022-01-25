The slang of the moment gave its name to the new way of making music in the 50s, when the term “bossa” was used among young cariocas in the south zone, to say that someone was good at it. But, although it may seem like a thought out and elaborate idea, the term was created almost by chance. This is what the musician Roberto Menescal says: “Sylvia Teles invited us to have some soup at Hebraica, in Rio, and when we arrived there was a poster that said: ‘today, Sylvia Telles and the Bossa Nova group’. I thought it was a group that was playing for people to dance to,” he recalls.

That’s when the journalist who organized the event, Moisés Fux, explained that, as he didn’t know the name by which the musicians liked to be called, he had chosen that one to put on the poster. Roberto recalls that, at the same time, he agreed with the organizer’s suggestion – even more so after Ronaldo Bôscoli, who was in the group, liked the idea. “He came from behind and said: ‘Beto, that name is already ours’”.

Read too: 60 years of bossa nova: review the special published by Brazil Agency in 2018

That day, Bôscoli took the stage before the presentation and called the group: “Today I want to introduce you, first hand, the group Bossa Nova. So, we’ve already left bossa nova”, says Roberto. Thus, the movement that began among young artists, restless with the suffering of the samba-canção that dominated the music scene at the time, gained a name.

“We didn’t know it was a movement. We would get together and people would ask what kind of music we did. We make a samba, but a more modern samba, with the most liked harmonies”, explains Menescal (check it out in the video interview).

The new rhythm soon conquered the world, with lyrics more hopeful than those of the samba-canção, the sophistication of jazz and a unique and totally Brazilian beat. About this way of playing, Menescal details a conversation he had with João Gilberto, which revealed where that charming rhythm came from. “I asked João once: ‘where does your beat come from?’. From the samba, he said. ‘But is yours different?’ ‘Boy, you know what, what is it? You want to play samba, all on guitar. The agogô, reco-reco, tumbador, all together, but you have to choose one’. I say: ‘what did you choose?’. ‘I chose the tambourine’”.

In this video, guitar professor at the Music Department of the University of Brasília (UnB), Alessandro Borges, explains how João Gilberto’s guitar beat was innovative. Watch:

The new bossa of music

Swing, harmony, melody and lyrics inspire new generations of musicians to this day. An example of this is the young singer Analu Sampaio, who, at the age of 13, sings bossa nova with an interpretation that goes beyond all that and comes to life even more in her body expressions. “It’s amazing (she) singing bossa nova”, praises Menescal.

Analu began her career at an early age: at the age of five, she was already attending television programs, and soon formed a legion of followers on social networks, where most of her audience is made up of young people of her age group. “I’ve always loved singing. My parents always influenced me to listen to good music, to listen to bossa nova, and I think that’s where this desire to share this musicality comes from, to take this music, especially to people my age,” says Analu.

The artist recalls that bossa nova was definitive so that she could choose music as a profession and dedicate herself to studying it. “Bossa nova changed my life in a very big way. It was through her that I opened my mind to the musical world. I wanted to learn, to study music. I am very happy that my parents introduced me to bossa nova since I was much younger.” Watch:

More than 60 years after bossa nova made the head of the youth of the time, the musical variety and the different forms of dissemination make the current generation often not even have contact with the musical genre. For this reason, Analu works so that bossa nova continues to reach many who have not had the same opportunity as her, to fall in love with music.

Grandson of Tom Jobim, Daniel Jobim is another artist who maintains the legacy of bossa nova and who has lived in this musical universe since he was very young, alongside his father Paulo Jobim, also a musician. Daniel will be on today’s schedule of National FM Radio, with an interview on the schedule at 4 pm. Throughout today, between 8 am and 5 pm, the National FM celebrates bossa nova, playing classics, in the voices in which they were immortalized, and re-recordings made by artists of other generations: on the list are songs like girl from Ipanema (with Tom Jobim and Melim band), enough of longing (with João Gilberto and Vanessa da Mata), Water to drink (with Vinícius de Moraes and Bossacucanova), just had to be with you com (with Tom Jobim and Fernanda Porto), among others.

And two programs that pay tribute to Tom Jobim are now available: The musical memory retrieved an interview given by the composer to the program (listen below)and at the so much seaCarminho interprets classics by the maestro.

Day to celebrate bossa nova

There are so many stories that permeate the backstage of bossa nova that there is no exact date to define when the style was created. But everyone agrees that a milestone is August 1958, when it hit record stores across the country, the 78-rpm double album, Too Much Love Song of the Odeon seal. In it, João Gilberto interpreted no more longingby Vinícius de Moraes and Tom Jobim.

Tom Jobim was the first to be missed, in 1994. Soon, he was chosen to be honored, when Solange Kfouri, music producer at MPB Marketing, brought together artists in an initiative to create the National Bossa Nova Day. “It was a chat at the house of singer Vanda Sá. We were Carlinhos Lira, Solange, me and a lot of other people, and Solange said: ‘every place has Tango Day, Jazz Day and we don’t have anything. In fact, in Rio, we don’t have the Casa da Bossa Nova’”, recalls Menescal.

At that meeting, in 2017, the date of birth of Tom Jobim – January 25th – was suggested by Solange to be the date that would celebrate bossa nova. And there, a process began that received the support of Humberto Braga, then secretary of Music and Performing Arts of the Ministry of Culture, and who in 2019, would establish, by lawthe National Day of Bossa Nova..

If he were alive, Tom Jobim would be turning 95 today. and the program modern bossagives Radio MEC, presents the composer’s career and work in the series Tom Jobim 95 years old, cwith three episodes and production by the music critic Tárik de Souza. the first episode, now available on the website of EBC radios, recalls the beginning of Jobim’s career. Listen here:

The rest of the series Tom Jobim 95 years aired in a marathon in Radio MECwhich starts at 10 pm today and ends at 1 am on Wednesday (26), with a rerun in the next editions of modern bossa – always on Sundays at 10pm (listen to Radio MEC here). They will also be made available on the program page.

Listen to other special series from Radio MEC about bossa nova:

The wave that rose in the sea, with Ruy Castro

60 years of bossa, with Tárik de Souza

In addition to the series, Radio MEC This Tuesday it also airs a series of special programs to mark Bossa Nova Day. At 12 noon, the MEC concert plays Tom Jobim’s work on Arthur Nestrovski’s classical guitar. THE Harmony, which starts at 8 pm, features Jobim Sinfônico, with songs by Tom Jobim performed by the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra (OSESP). And still in free jazzwhich airs at 9 pm, a playlist with several bossa nova hits.

