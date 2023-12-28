El Paso County and various immigrant rights groups filed a lawsuit against Texas after the enactment of the SB4 law, which toughens the state's immigration policy. The new legislation, which goes into effect on March 5, 2024, replicates federal provisions by classifying illegal entry as a misdemeanor and repeat offenses as a felony.

What is distinctive about the law is that it grants state authorities the authority to execute it.. Since the introduction of the regulations, El Paso County, supported by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the civil organizations Américas Immigrant Advocacy Center and American Gateways, filed a lawsuit with several arguments against it, according to Univision revealed.

Court filing maintains Texas exceeds its authority by meddling in immigration matters, a competence that historically falls to the federal level. Local authorities express concern about the potential additional costs associated with the increase in migrant detention.

The El Paso District Attorney suggests that, given the complexity of the judicial system, the priority should focus on other cases.

The conflicting positions on Texas immigration policy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott defends SB4 as a necessary measure to fill the void left by federal inaction while protecting the state from illegal immigration. However, the legality is anticipated to face legal challenges, with the possibility of the case reaching the United States Supreme Court.

The outcome of this legal battle will determine the implementation and real impact of the legislation on the application of immigration policies in the state of Texas. The controversy generated by the SB4 law highlights the divisions and tensions around immigration policiesboth at the state and federal level.