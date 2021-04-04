The head of the Emirates Group for Stem Cells, Sheikha Al Mazroui, revealed that individuals received a third dose of the “Covid-19” vaccination, because their bodies did not create an adequate number of antibodies to the virus, noting that the health authorities asked some people to review it again after three weeks or after Three months, to ensure the number of antibodies that the body has built against the virus.

This came during a meeting organized by the Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for community and cultural initiatives, finally, to raise awareness of the importance of the vaccine.

In detail, Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, confirmed that the UAE is proceeding with confident steps to besiege the virus, as it has taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic, by following the recommended preventive measures and providing vaccines against the virus.

She said, “Our leadership was proactive in providing the vaccine, and it was also proactive in receiving it to encourage and reassure community members that it is effective and completely safe.” In the face of a pandemic.

The founder and president of the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, Dr. Maryam Muhammad Matar, recommended society in general, and the recipient of the vaccine in particular, to take adequate sleep and rest, given the importance of rest in strengthening the immune system and raising the quality of the human body’s response to vaccinations, noting that the merit in reaching To vaccines against the Corona virus, it quickly returns to relying on modern technologies that have shortened the stages of vaccine production, scrutiny, and ensure its safety and effectiveness.

For her part, the head of the Emirates Stem Cell Group, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Therapy Center had precedence by obtaining a patent for the use of stem cells to treat Corona patients, stressing that the vaccines available in the country have been confirmed as safe, effective and approved. By global organizations.

Al-Mazrouei reassured the people who were asked to receive a third dose of the vaccine, saying: “These people have not built enough antibodies to the virus,” explaining that the health authorities ’request for some people to review them again after three weeks or three months has passed is to make sure. From the number of antibodies that the body has created to confront the virus, stressing that vaccination is the best way to limit the spread of infectious diseases, and that it is the best option until a treatment for the Corona virus is found.

3 vaccinations for children

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed during a series of meetings organized by the Foundation, that the Corona virus vaccine aims to reduce deaths, reduce complications resulting from the disease, and reduce the rate of infection with the virus, She stressed that receiving the vaccine does not exempt from adherence to preventive measures, noting that three vaccinations are subject to clinical studies to be offered in the future to children, and that the emergence of mutations in the components of the virus may lead to the need to be vaccinated against the virus annually.





