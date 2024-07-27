Trump President, What Analysts Expect in the Event of Re-election. Growing Economy, but Watch Out for Inflation

After weeks of speculation, the President said over the weekend Biden announced his withdrawal from this year’s presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democratic Party candidate. Although her nomination has not yet been confirmed, the cards are all in her favor and she seems the most likely candidate based on the betting odds.

Attention is now turning to Harris’s potential running mate. Among the most likely candidates are governors from the most closely contested and most Republican states. In the meantime, the odds of Democrats retaining control of the White House have improved slightly, in part because Harris has the opportunity to change the narrative of the election.

In terms of market reactionyield curves have steepened in recent weeks as expectations of a Trump victory have risen. This is because a Republican landslide would give Trump a free hand on fiscal stimulus. In contrast, a Democratic president would face a divided government. It is therefore possible that the recent steepening of yield curves could reverse if Harris, or another Democratic candidate, closes the gap in the polls.

However, Donald Trump still seems the most likely winner. The recent attack has given his campaign a significant boost that could carry him all the way to the November election. Given Trump’s lead in the polls, we’ve outlined our economic expectations if he wins.

Protectionist measures could lead to inflationary risks

The central axis of the economic agenda of Trump is protectionism. When he was President, he raised national security concerns to raise the customs tariffs under the powers of the so-called Section 232. Beijing has been the hardest hit, with the average tariff on imports from China rising from 3% to nearly 20% during his term. If reelected, Trump has proposed increasing it to 60% and phasing out all imports of essential goods from China. Additionally, imports from the rest of the world would be subject to a base tariff of 10%.

If implemented, these proposals would represent a significant inflationary shock. However, we suspect that Trump does not intend to fully follow through on these proposals, but to exploit them in a targeted manner to obtain trade concessions.

Three factors should help dampen the inflationary impact of tariffs. First, the dollar is likely to appreciate, especially against the renminbi, as Beijing is likely to pursue devaluation. Second, companies’ post-pandemic profit margins should help absorb higher import costs. Third and finally, goods could be diverted to countries that have more favorable trading terms with the United States, as China appears to have done since the start of the trade war.

Immigration could prove to be a greater challenge

This time around, a crackdown on immigration would likely be more disruptive than during Trump’s previous tenure in the White House. Job growth in recent years has been driven almost entirely by foreign-born workers. Declining immigration could therefore exacerbate labor shortages, particularly in sectors that are heavily dependent on foreign labor, such as agriculture and construction. This could lead to a resurgence in wage growth, which would further fuel inflationary pressures.

In itself, the increase of inflation and lower job creation would be a headwind for the economy. However, we expect this to be more than offset by a variety of growth-enhancing policies. Chief among these will be Trump’s promise to extend the provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 which will expire next year.

Growth should also be supported by Trump’s deregulation agenda. One of the biggest beneficiaries would be the energy sector. Trump has pledged to end delays in federal drilling permits and leases, remove limits on natural gas exports and roll back auto emissions standards that take effect in 2032.

Trump’s victory could lead to stronger growth and higher inflation

If Trump wins the election, we expect growth in United States will be stronger and inflation more solid. However, the election campaign Trump’s announcement has been sparsely detailed, making it difficult to speculate on economic policy.

We are confident that most of the macroeconomic impact will not be felt before 2026. Not only because of the time needed to legislate and implement its program, but also because of the delays associated with the policy transmission mechanism that will ultimately impact activity and prices.

In terms of growth, our analysis suggests that the U.S. economy would expand by 2.2% in 2025 under a second presidency. TrumpIt would then accelerate to 2.7% in 2026 as the administration’s growth-enhancing policies kick in, before slowing to 2.3% in 2027 as rising inflation weighs on consumer spending.

*Senior US Economist, Schroders