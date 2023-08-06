Gustavo Petro assumed the presidential inauguration a year ago amid an enormous wave of illusion. The first president elected by a left-wing party in the 200-year history of a presidential country, he represented change like few others: a guerrilla in his youth, an opposition politician for 30 years, a symbol of the debates against paramilitarism and his symbiosis with the class. politician in many regions, he also arrived accompanied by an Afro woman born into poverty in a historically marginalized area, Francia Márquez, as vice president.

It was the beginning of an era, one of those days that cannot leave anyone in the country indifferent. Petro arrived with very high expectations, a favorability of 62% —for a disbelieving country and which contrasted with the 33% of the outgoing Iván Duque— and almost unanimous support for some of his first announcements, such as reforming the health system, achieving a transition energy to decarbonize Colombia or restore relations with neighboring Venezuela.

The emotion was evident in the installation ceremony, a colorful party of which the symbol remained when, as his first determination as president, Petro asked that the military bring him Simón Bolívar’s sword, the same one that had been stolen in 1974 by the guerrilla group in which he was a member (M-19), and returned to the State when its members disarmed and rejoined civilian life.

“We are going to build a great national agreement to set the road map for Colombia in the coming years,” he announced in his speech. The left had not obtained majorities of its own in Congress that would last his entire four-year term, so the first and great test of that national agreement was that Petro managed to weave a broad legislative coalition. It included traditional parties that had been his political rivals for decades, such as the centenary Conservative Party, and had been achieved thanks to the conciliatory spirit that the president had shown in his last months as a candidate, as several former members of those parties had joined the ranks. their hosts and had even assumed key functions in the campaign. That majority elected two Petrista congressmen at the head of the legislative chambers, with which they had a clear front to carry out the long-awaited reforms.

The first months showed a Colombia that was heading towards the promised change. Petro carried out a progressive tax reform with unprecedented speed, which gave the Government more resources to implement the announced social programs; he launched the ambitious policy of total peace, which proposes to negotiate in parallel with small and large armed groups, of political origin or not, to achieve the desired cessation of violence; He reactivated relations with Venezuela, naming Armando Benedetti as ambassador, one of the first politicians who had jumped from the traditional parties to Petrism, and who had been his chief debater in the campaign. In addition, Petro began to assume leadership in the continental left and even in global forums, such as in the well-known intervention in the UN assembly in which he demanded an end to the war on drugs.

That initial impulse, however, faded due to internal factors. Beginning with his own mistakes, such as when the president announced, in the midst of the celebrations typical of January 1, that the government had achieved great progress in peace, the agreement on a ceasefire with the National Liberation Army, the last armed guerrilla in Colombia. The guerrillas denied it. Although the negotiation continued and this Thursday, eight months later, the termination began, the damage to credibility remained.

Then it was politics. The Government took six months to cook proposals to change the social security system, with a pension reform, a labor reform and a health reform. The latter was the reason for harsh internal discussions, with the Minister of Health leading a change so that insurance goes from public or mixed entities known as EPS to a single state entity, and several Cabinet colleagues against it. Petro presented the idea of ​​the minister of the sector, but in the Congress several parties of the coalition were against it. After two months of debates and friction, both the Minister of Health and those who had opposed her idea, as well as those who represented the allies in Congress, left the Government. The coalition died, and the reforms stalled.

But what has marked the decline the most are two scandals that have marked the last few months. The chief of staff Laura Sarabia, who had come to the Government after working with Armando Benedetti, had money stolen from her home. The private fact escalated after the intervention of police officers who guard the presidential palace in the investigation. In an unexpected twist, Benedetti blew himself up by leaking audio of himself discussing mistreatment by Petro and Sarabia, and mentioning illegal campaign financing on his native Caribbean coast.

The second case is that of a marital problem for Nicolás Petro, the president’s eldest son and political file in that same region. His ex-partner publicly revealed that Nicolás would have obtained unreported financing for the campaign, including from an ex-narco, and would have pocketed it; Last Thursday, the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Nicolás has said that part of the money came to the campaign. Although he affirmed yesterday that his father did not know about the entry of shady money, and has not provided proof of his affirmations, the president remained on the defensive.

Hope no longer marks the country. In recent polls, the president only appears with between 35% and 40% support and the majority responds that the country is doing badly. In less than three months there will be regional elections, and the left has few options of emerging stronger. The change no longer has the wind in favor. Three years remain to see its results.

