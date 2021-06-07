A book signed by Pavel Durov, the creator of the social network, was put up for sale in the ad service of the social network VKontakte. The cost of the lot is 20 million rubles.

The autographed book is also sold on the Yula online classifieds service.

“I am putting up for sale the book“ Julius Caesar the Man and the Writer ”by Valery Semenovich Durov, father of the founder of VKontakte and TG messenger Pavel Durov. This book has a circulation of 1000 and is dedicated to the author’s sons – Pavel and Nikolai “, – reported the author of the ad.

The lot was put up for sale by Vladimir Zykov, director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers. He intends to spend the proceeds from the sale on informing schoolchildren about digital threats within the framework of his project.

“For me this autographed book is priceless. I really respect Pavel Durov. But I made a fundamental decision: there is a problem that is important and it is necessary to solve not what is now, but yesterday. And it will be very right if the money received serves a good cause – informing children about modern threats and dangers, ”Zykov added.

Earlier, on May 27, it was reported that Durov’s children were included in the list of the richest heirs compiled by Forbes.

According to the newspaper, Durov has two children – a son and a daughter. As of April 15 this year, his fortune was estimated at $ 17.2 billion. Accordingly, each of the heirs will receive $ 8.6 billion. The future heirs of the billionaire took sixth place in the ranking.

In early April, Durov first entered the top 10 billionaires from Russia according to Forbes magazine. He took eighth place in the ranking with a fortune of $ 17.2 billion.