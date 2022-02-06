The drug shortage in Mexico it is the result of a “fatal combination” between “ignorance, incompetence and ideology” and makes visible the tragic austerity policy of the federal government in the health sector, Dr. Xavier Tello, author of the book “The tragedy of the shortage”

“This book stems from several needs, but surely the clearest is to communicate, because several things have been said in the face of an imminent miscalculation of execution,” says Tello.

The specialist recalls that since 2019, the country began to run out of drugsespecially for oncological diseases, which caused, in his opinion, “the biggest crisis in memory.”

In his text, the doctor states that the dismantling of the purchasing system, the eradication of Seguro Popular and the mismanagement of the covid-19 pandemic have been three of the most serious errors in the health sector committed by the current government of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which started in December 2018.

The also analyst in health policies, criticizes the lack of expertise of the current Administration to achieve the fight corruption which, according to the president, prevailed in the health sector.

“(They wanted) to dismantle the entire health system and do it as they wanted (…) It happened that they did not measure the consequences, they thought that just by wanting it they would do it,” he laments.

The book is based on information analyzed and published by experts, although according to Tello it is not a data book, but rather a platform to give voice to patients, family members and health professionals who suffer the consequences of “the bad decisions” that the government made for them.

Give a voice to those affected

Tello points out that one of the main objectives of the text is to put a face to the stories of drug and supply shortages, giving a voice not only to patients but also to doctors who, he says, “are afraid to raise their voices” in the face of the crisis that is lives in the country and that prevents them from doing their job properly.

“Today we must understand that doctors and nursing staff do not have the medicines to get them ahead. That creates a great frustration for you, you are practically hanged (…) and you cannot do anything, you cannot raise your voice, because raising your voice immediately begins to generate reprimands, “she denounces.

In the text, the surgeon doctor collects stories of patients who have seen their health impacted, some of them have even lost their lives because they could not access medications that they were previously supplied in their hospital units or that they could obtain privately, he asserts.

In addition, the expert assures that in some public hospitals there is even a lack of material to treat bone fractures.

Tello makes an analogy by stating that the federal government tried to make a change by fighting corruption, but without having a concrete plan to solve what this implied.

“As I say, having removed the patient’s heart without having another on hand,” he says.

The book also makes proposals about how it would be possible to effectively address the problem of scarcity in Mexico.

Among these, joint work stands out, allowing pharmaceutical companies and distributors to help improve the supply system and improve the purchasing system, although

Tello acknowledges that this would be difficult as the government has refused to change course.

“This is not going to happen because it is openly admitting that they were wrong,” he laments.

Finally, he said that the main proposal is that, independently of the governments, start thinking about a people-centered health system.

“This is not about making things easier for governments, it’s about making life easier for patients and nobody is thinking about them,” he concludes.

The crisis due to the shortage of medicines in the health sector worsened in 2019 due to budget cuts and changes in the purchase of medicines imposed by the Government of López Obrador, who assumed the Presidency on December 1, 2018.

Furthermore, in 2020 this was complicated by the coverage of the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the fact that on several occasions the Mexican president has denied the lack of drugs, in the first days of November 2021 he publicly urged several of his main officials to put an end to the lack of medicines.

In July 2020, the Government of Mexico and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) signed an agreement for the latter to support them in the acquisition of health resources with the aim of achieving better prices and transparency.

