The writer Andres Trapiello He got up early on Valentine’s Day 2016, like every Sunday, to go to the Rastro, the street market in Madrid. There, in a lifelong stall, he came across hundreds of old books, placed on the sidewalk in the street, next to an oil portrait of a young Santiago Ramón y Cajal, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1906 for demonstrate that the brain is organized into individual cells: neurons. Trapiello leafed through the volumes and immediately realized that he was in front of the Cajal library, the best Spanish scientist in history. The price was around 30 euros for each unit, he recalls. He only bought one, but the rest of the copies flew shortly. One of those lost books just came out now for sale online for 12,000 euros. Is Ghost Photography, a work published in 1912 by the Italian spiritualist Enrico Imoda, with photographs of alleged ghosts. In the margins, there are indignant notes by Cajal, such as: “Yes, it was a drawing on cardboard!”

The book is testimony of an era impossible to conceive with the current mentality. Society lived with death and ghosts. In 1904, the Spanish spiritualist Amalia Domingo had published her book I forgive you! memories of a spirit, in which he recounted conversations with the ghost of Santa Teresa de Jesús. It was a publishing success. Between 1905 and 1908, prestigious scientists, such as the Nobel Prize winners Marie and Pierre Curie, analyzed the famous medium Eusapia Palladino in Paris, who apparently levitated while she spoke with beings from beyond the grave. Some tricks were obvious, but there were inexplicable phenomena. In 1912, science had still not delivered a final verdict on spirit apparitions.

Cajal was clear about it. The book Ghost Photography shows images of a supposed ectoplasm, the spectrum of a woman materialized together with the Italian medium Linda Gazzera. The Spanish Nobel Prize winner must have read it stupefied, noting in the margins that he did not buy it. In a photo from one of the séances, with four people around a table, a spectral hand is seen glowing in the dark. “It must be a glued white cardboard sheet,” writes the scientist. “How does nobody think of taking this hand?” He notes in another similar image. In a photograph of the medium next to a crude ghost, he notes: “The hand is superimposed on paper. Due to its position and size, it does not correspond to the head”.

Books and other objects from Cajal in the Madrid flea market, on February 14, 2016. Andres Trapiello

The story of the book is bizarre. Cajal lived until his death, in 1934, in a small palace on Calle Alfonso XII, in Madrid. His granddaughter Angelines was the last inhabitant of the building. That February 2016, the woman ordered the old house to be emptied after it was sold to a real estate agency. Hundreds of books, furniture and other objects belonging to the Nobel Prize winner in Medicine ended up dumped in two construction containers on the street. The writer Andrés Trapiello found them in the Rastro and, shortly after, the Barcelona antique dealer David Barrós arrived at the stall and bought everything he could. This treasure hunter handed over the book Ghost Photography to the bookseller Àlex Pons in exchange for a couple of old copies of poetry. Pons, from the bookstore The island of the Tresorin Premià de Mar (Barcelona), is now selling it on the internet.

the historian Andrea Grausauthor of the book Science and spiritism in Spain, 1880-1930It depends on the context. “At the beginning of the 20th century it was not clear that studying spiritualistic phenomena was a pseudoscience. There was still the intention to see what physical or psychological laws could be behind these phenomena”, explains Graus. the preface of the book Ghost Photographyin fact, it is written by French charles richettfather of the word ectoplasm and winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1913 for discovering anaphylaxis, extremely severe allergic reactions.

Some mediums claimed to be possessed by spirits and began to babble from beyond. Others were more sophisticated. “There were a lot of impostors, but some had spectacular phenomena, such as visible ectoplasms and apparitions of hands. These were the ones that interested scientists the most, because they could be studied using evidence, such as photography”, explains Graus, from the Milá y Fontanals Institution for Humanities Research, in Barcelona.

Hand of an alleged ghost in the book ‘Fotografie di Fantasmi’, with a note by Cajal: “Note the lack of modeling on the hand, it must be a white cardboard sheet glued together by the medium during the dark phase.” Alex Pons

The spiritualist fever began in 1848, when three young sisters – Leah, Kate and Margaretta Fox – claimed that they communicated through blows with a supernatural being at their home in Hydesville, in the United States. In Spain, publications such as the spiritualist, The spiritist criterion, spiritualism almanac and spiritualist magazine. In 1873 there was already five Spanish spiritist deputies, who advocated teaching their doctrine in schools. the philologist Amelina Correaprofessor of Spanish literature at the University of Granada, recalls that top nineteenth-century works, such as Mrs. Perfect (1876), by Benito Pérez Galdós, and The Regent (1884), by Clarín, mentioned the French allan kardecguru of European spiritualism.

“My students are amazed when I explain what spiritualism represented at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th. It was a phenomenon of an absolutely impressive magnitude, transversal to all layers of society, including those of a very high intellectual level”, emphasizes Correa, author of Amalia Domingo Soler and the spiritism of the end of the centurya book about the most popular Spanish spiritualist writer. Amalia Domingo helped organize the First International Spiritist Congress, held in 1888 in Barcelona, ​​with the participation of 200 European and American societies. When he died, in 1909, a crowd accompanied the funeral procession, a black carriage drawn by two horses, through the streets of Barcelona.

Self-portrait of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, around 1885, when he was 32 years old.

Cajal dissected corpses to study their brains, at that time when ghosts were mixed with science and religion. His skepticism, logical today, had value in that confusion. Other scientists were more credulous, as denounced by Cajal himself in his book coffee talks (1921): “What a humiliating spectacle for our vanity of gods it is to see how illustrious sages and brilliant thinkers […] accept as irrefutable evidence the innumerable tricks, tricks and suggestions of hysterics, mediums, fakirs and clairvoyants!

the neurobiologist Juan Andres de Carlos He is one of the main specialists in the Spanish Nobel Prize. “The book Ghost Photography It shows what Cajal thought about spiritism and mediums: that they were a fraud”, he points out. De Carlos has been responsible for two decades of the so-called Cajal Legacy: almost 30,000 pieces, especially drawings of nerve cells, slices of brains, manuscripts and impressive photographs, all historically kept in the Cajal Institute (CSIC), in Madrid. The expert regrets that for decades, until the 70s, the scientists themselves stole things “by the load.” De Carlos calculates, for example, that Cajal made some 35,000 drawings of nervous tissue throughout his life, but in the Legacy there are only 1,800. “Cajal did not give away his drawings, so the ones that are missing have disappeared from here, from the institute,” he denounces.

The Cajal Legacy moved in July and is now preserved in the National Museum of Natural Sciences, in Madrid, where a new exhibition recreates the nobel laboratory. Virtual reality glasses even allow a spectacular immersion in the life of Cajal. And part of the library of the best Spanish scientist in history is also on display, without the books that incredibly ended up on sale at the Rastro for 30 euros. Missing, of course, Ghost Photography.

