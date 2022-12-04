The famous ‘&’ sign is also known as ampersand, its name in English, is also one of the most interesting publishers at the International Book Fair in Guadalajara. One of the books in this edition has undoubtedly been ‘El infinito en un junco’, by Irene Vallejo, her particular history of reading in antiquity. Vallejo’s title has led a boom of books on books, what Borges called “a perfect invention.” Ampersand has spent several years publishing the autobiography of various Latin American authors as readers. Many people take a book in their hands to know that they are not alone.

