According to the book “How Not to Be Strong” by BBC sports reporter Alex Scott, the incident took place in the Kremlin, the seat of Russian rule.

“As part of the FIFA Legends programme, Rio Ferdinand and I were invited to the Kremlin to talk about the[2018 Russia]World Cup,” Scott wrote.

She continued, “Rio made me laugh on the way out. He opened his hand to reveal that he had taken a small spoon as a souvenir.”

Scott, who previously played for Arsenal and Birmingham in England, said she did not feel comfortable in the meeting.

She added, “I was the only woman in the room (…) but I was there to discuss football, and I even learned a sentence in Russian and tried to say it and failed.”

“The whole day was completely unusual. We took pictures with Putin but I was afraid to even have tea and cake in front of me, in case I inadvertently violated some subtle diplomatic convention,” the sports presenter continued.