Because of the pain experienced by Prince Harry when he was a boy with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, he decided to publish the introduction of a new book to support the children of health workers who died in the Corona pandemic, to share with them the pain he suffered.

“Hospital by the Hill” by Chris Connaughton tells the story of a young man whose mother worked in a hospital and died during an epidemic. It will be awarded to children who have suffered similar losses.

In the introduction, Harry wrote: “While I wish I could hug you now, I hope this story can comfort you in the knowledge that you are not alone. When I was a little kid I lost my mom. At the time I didn’t want to believe or accept it, and that left a big hole in me. “I realize how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time this gap will be filled with a lot of love and support.”

According to Al-Ghad website, Harry spoke on several occasions about the pain he suffered following the sudden death of his mother. Therefore, caring for mental and psychological health was an essential part of his charitable work.

He wrote: “We all deal with loss in different ways, but when a parent goes to Heaven, I am told that their spirit, love, and memories do not. It always stays with us, and you can hold on to it forever. I think this is true. ”