Published by the university stamps Editum and Ediciones Complutense, the book ‘Othello in Spain. The classic version and other related works’, a title for which the University of Murcia (UMU) professors Ángel Luis Pujante (retired professor emeritus) and Keith Gregor are responsible for editing and studying.

His work, included in a research project funded by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, according to UMU sources in a statement, brings together for the first time the Spanish neoclassical version of Othello and other works related to this character that contributed to create in the nineteenth century a unique ‘otelomania’ in Spain which, directly and indirectly, favored the reception and dissemination of Shakespeare in Spain.

This ‘Othello’, premiered and published in 1802, had an immediate success in the theater, with the actor from Cartagena in the title role, and was the subject of numerous reruns until the mid-nineteenth century, as well as various editions and a special critical attention.

In addition, from 1821 other works benefited from this success and led to the consolidation of the myth of the Moor of Venice: Rossini’s homonymous opera, the parody ‘Caliche’ and the comedy ‘Shakespeare in love’, in which Shakespeare himself appears as theatrical character writing ‘Othello’ and catching on the protagonist’s jealousy. The texts collected in this edition are preceded by a broad introduction, in which the facts and problems surrounding these works and the complex sociocultural phenomenon in which they intervened are studied and analyzed. The edition is closed by an extensive bibliography and, as an appendix, a list of Spanish translations and adaptations of Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ from 1802 to 2018, prepared by Jennifer Ruiz-Morgan.