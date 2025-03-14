The bonoloto raffle held this Friday has delivered the boat that had accumulated to date, of 785,104.95 euroswho have gone to A single remote First category (6 hits).

Specifically, the graduate with this award has validated its ticket in Lotteries Administration No. 84 of BarcelonaLocated in La Rambla, 88, reports Loteries and State Betting.

Also, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been others four successful that have won a prize of 37,299.24 euros each.

These successful four have validated their respective winning tickets in administration No. 33 of Gijón (Asturias), in No. 2 of Puebla de Cazalla (Seville), No. 7 of Colmenar Viejo (Madrid) and in receiving office No. 49,625 of As Nogais (Lugo).

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 2,515,548.50 euros.