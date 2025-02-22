The bonoloto raffle held this Saturday has left An overhead second category (5 hits + complementary) that has taken a prize of 136,889.82 euros.

The graduated ticket has been validated in the receiving office No. 51,950 of Torremolinos (Málaga), located in Paseo del Colorado, 20, reports lotteries and bets of the state.

On the other hand, in the third category (5 hits), others 70 HP They have won a prize of 977.78 euros each.

On this occasion there have been no top -category overcoming (6 hits), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark in the highest category could win this Sunday 600,000 euros Prize.

The Collection in the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 2,158,278 euros.

