The bonoloto raffle held this Saturday has left An overhead Second category (5 hits + complementary), which has taken a prize of 135,758.52 euros.

The graduated ticket has been validated in the receiving office No. 46,440 of Rialp (Lleida), located on Avenida Flora Cadena, 23, reports lotteries and bets of the state.

Also, in the third category (5 successes) there have been others 48 Underbeans who have won a prize of 1,414.15 euros each.

On this occasion there have been no prime -category trimming tickets (6 hits), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win this Sunday a prize of 600,000 euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 2,144,668 euros.