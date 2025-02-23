The bonoloto raffle this Sunday, February 23, 2025 has not left the first category (six successes), so for the next draw, this Monday 24, a boat of one million euros.

Yes there was a second category bearm (five more complementary successes), which takes a prize of 119,480.72. The ticket was validated in the Lotteries Administration 1 of Ardales, Malaga.

The winning combination was formed by the numbers 2, 7, 34, 36, 41 and 49. Complementary 15reimbursement 9.

The bonoloto raffle is celebrated Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotías and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to make at least two bets. In the Simple modalitythe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the Multiple modality You can reach 11 numbers per bet.