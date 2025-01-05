The Bonoloto draw held this Sunday has delivered the jackpot that had accumulated to date, 758,166.54 eurosto a single first-class guesser (6 hits).

According to State Lotteries and Betting, the winning ticket has been sold in administration number 63 of Sevillelocated at Juan de Mesa Street, 4.

Likewise, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been other two rightwho have won a prize of 67,735.39 euros each.

Specifically, these two tickets have been validated in administration number 5 of Terrassa (Barcelona) and in number 2 of Alora (Malaga).

On the other hand, in the third category (5 correct answers) there have been a total of 61 rightwho have each won a prize from 1,110.42 euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Sunday has amounted to a total of 2,161,942 euros.