The Bonoloto draw held this Friday has delivered the boat that had accumulated to date, 413,313.16 eurosand that has gone to a single first-class guesser (6 hits).

The winning ticket has been validated in receiving office number 23,920 of The Vall d’Uixólocated at Carretera de Segorbe, 35, as reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Likewise, in the second category (5 correct answers + complementary), another correct winner has won a prize of 150,295.70 euros.

In this case, the winner has validated his ticket at Lottery administration number 291 of Barcelonalocated at Llull Street, 189.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 2,419,445.50 euros.