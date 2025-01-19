The Bonoloto draw this Sunday, January 19, 2025 has left a first-class guesser (six guesses), so he wins a pot of 1,168,241.25 euros.

The ticket was validated in lottery administration number 1 of Zaratan, Valladolidlocated at number 5 Plaza de la Ronda in the aforementioned town.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 3, 7, 12, 26, 29, 32. Complementary 4refund 8.

The Bonoloto draw is held monday to sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.