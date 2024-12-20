The Bonoloto draw held this Friday has delivered the jackpot that had accumulated to date, 4,050,885.93 euroswhich went to a single first-class guesser (6 hits).

The correct ticket has been validated in administration number 4 of Villena (Alicante), located on Calle Gran Capitán, 25, reports Loterías y Apuestas del Estado through a statement.

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been a total of 14 rightwho have won a prize of 13,531.40 euros each.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 3,457,765 euros.

The Bonoloto draw, which is celebrated from Monday to Sundayis regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. To play it is necessary to place at least two bets, each with a price of 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.