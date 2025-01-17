The Bonoloto draw corresponding to this Thursday, January 16, 2025, has left a first-class prize -six hits- endowed with 852,182.74 euros for which there are two correct tickets, one of them validated in the capital of Malaga.

Specifically, the winning ticket has been sold in the Lottery Administration number 70 of Malaga capitallocated at number 241 Velázquez Avenue, according to information from State Lotteries and Betting.

In the second category -five hits plus the complementary one- there has been a single successful ticket that has been validated in the Córdoba town of Puente Genil. The winning ticket has been validated at Receiving Office number 27,360, located at 27 Susana Benítez Street, in the aforementioned municipality.

The winning combination of this Bonoloto draw was made up of the numbers 03, 34, 12, 46, 37 and 17 with 20 as complementary and 5 as reinstatement. The proceeds from the raffle amounted to 2,650,844.50 euros.