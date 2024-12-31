A first-class winner in the Bonoloto draw this Tuesday, December 31, has won 2,091,020.75 euros by sealing the winning combination of numbers 20, 18, 23, 43, 41, 33; complementary 30 and refund, 7.

The winning ticket has been validated in the Administration of

Lotteries No. 1 of Coria del Río (Seville), located at Cervantes, 95.

Second Category (5 hits + Complementary), widely distributed, there are five successful tickets that have been validated in the receiving office number 9,115 in Barcelona, ​​also in Lleida in the administration number 47,115, in the Lottery administration number 1 of El Barco de Ávila (Ávila), at number 6 in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) and at number 94 in VALENCIA.

You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.