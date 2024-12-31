A first-class winner in the Bonoloto draw this Tuesday, December 31, has won 2,091,020.75 euros by sealing the winning combination of numbers 20, 18, 23, 43, 41, 33; complementary 30 and refund, 7.
The winning ticket has been validated in the Administration of
Lotteries No. 1 of Coria del Río (Seville), located at Cervantes, 95.
Second Category (5 hits + Complementary), widely distributed, there are five successful tickets that have been validated in the receiving office number 9,115 in Barcelona, also in Lleida in the administration number 47,115, in the Lottery administration number 1 of El Barco de Ávila (Ávila), at number 6 in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) and at number 94 in VALENCIA.
The Bonoloto draw is held Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.
To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.
