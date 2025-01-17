The Bonoloto draw held this Friday has left a guesser second category (5 hits + complementary) that has won a prize of 156,642.19 euros.

The winning ticket has been validated in receiving office number 35,330 of Ribadesella (Asturias), reports State Lotteries and Betting through a statement.

Likewise, in the third category (5 hits), there have been other 59 right who have won a prize 1,327.48 euros each.

As there are no first category correct tickets (6 correct ones), increase the pot that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single winner from the highest category could win a prize of 700,000 euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 2,417,126.50 euros.