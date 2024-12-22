The Bonoloto draw this Sunday, December 22, 2024 has not left a first-class winner (six hits), so for the next draw, this Monday the 23rd, a jackpot of one million euros.

Yes, there was a second category guesser (five guesses plus complementary), who will receive a prize of 131,112.33 euros. The ticket was validated in the receiving office 44,710 of Telde, Las Palmas.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 9, 31, 33, 35, 39 and 40. The complementary has been the 44 and the refund has corresponded to 6.

The Bonoloto draw is held monday to sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.